GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Friday evening after police investigated a robbery that happened in Galt earlier that afternoon.

Galt police said they received multiple calls at around 1:47 p.m. about a robbery that happened on Twin Cities Road near Stockton Boulevard.

Police interviewed witnesses and information about the robber was sent out to local law enforcement.

At around 6 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said they possibly found the vehicle used in the robbery.

Galt officers and detectives responded to the location Elk Grove police provided and they arrested 18-year-old Elliot Thomas of Sacramento.

Police said that evidence from the robbery was found in Thomas’ possession.

Thomas was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges including robbery and vehicle theft.

No additional information about Thomas or the robbery was released.