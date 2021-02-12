Man arrested following deadly crash in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested following a crash along Highway 99 in Galt that killed one person and injured two others Thursday evening.

Around 10:57 p.m., investigators say Jonathan Ratta, of Lathrop, was driving 80 to 90 miles per hour in heavy rain on the Highway 99 northbound in central Galt.

His vehicle struck the center divider in the freeway and skidded across two lanes, CHP said.

The vehicle then went off the road and up an embarkment, where the front passenger side door struck a large tree. The vehicle flipped once on its roof in a grassy area just north of the C Street overcrossing.

A passenger, who has not been identified, was reported dead at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt, CHP said.

The other passenger of Lexington Hills, North Carolina, was transported to Kaiser South Medical Center for minor injuries.

Ratta, 28, fled the scene on foot and was arrested by Galt Police Department officers for driving while intoxicated. He had minor injuries.

A loaded pistol and a high-capacity magazine with no serial number were found in the car, authorities said.