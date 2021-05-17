Man arrested for attempted murder in Yolo shooting

YOLO, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder Monday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to gunshots in the area of Cacheville Road and County Road 17 in Yolo just after 7 p.m. Saturday and found a car that had been shot 12 times.

The victim inside the car was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, 33-year-old Yolo resident Vincent Moreno, left before deputies arrived at the scene.

On Monday around 5:00 p.m., Moreno was arrested near a gas station on North East Street and Kentucky Avenue in Woodland, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, gross negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Moreno was booked at the Yolo County Jail.

