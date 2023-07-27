(KTXL) — A Bay Point man is under arrest after allegedly attempting to lure a 14-year-old into a vehicle earlier this month, the Ceres Police Department said.

Police say that around 8 p.m. on July 7, officers responded to a report of a man attempting to lure a teen into his vehicle near Central Avenue and Caswell Avenue.

Police obtained video of the incident and learned the man was driving a 1999 blue Dodge Caravan.

Police said they later were able to positively identify the suspect and arrested him.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.