Man arrested for deadly Sacramento Halloween party shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at a Sacramento Halloween party, killing two men and wounding five other people.

Hykeem Marquis Davis, 21, was arrested in suburban Fairfield and held without bail, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Prosecutors last week charged Davis with murder and being a felon in possession of a gun, the Sacramento Bee reported.

It wasn’t immediately whether Davis had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Davis is accused of killing Terrence Long, 32, of Sacramento and Daron Turner, 22, of Antioch on Oct. 30 at the Erotic Exotic Halloween Ball, an organized party held in a banquet hall that was promoted online and drew several hundred people, who scattered in panic as gunfire erupted.

Investigators haven’t released a motive for the shooting.