STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of Coffee Road and E Coolidge Ave.

The sheriff’s office said that Cook was identified as a suspect in the killing of McDonough near the Modesto City-County Airport. Detectives had an “active Ramey arrest warrant at the time of initial contact with Matthew Cook” and he was arrested without incident.

Due to a follow-up investigation, detectives believed that Cook confronted McDonough while both of them were driving in their own cars near the intersection of Mitchell Road and S Riverside Drive.

McDonough had a female passenger in the car and she was uninjured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said that all parties knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.

Detectives said that they concluded that Cook had leaned out of his car and shot into McDonough’s car “fatally wounding him.” Cook then fled the scene, however, was quickly identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the firearm used in this homicide is still outstanding,” and no other suspects have been identified.

Cook was “booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for one count of homicide,” and will make an appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for his arraignment.