MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of threatening Modesto’s mayor on social media.

Modesto police said local resident 45-year-old Gopi Rajagopal has been charged with making criminal threats and making threats to a public official.

Police did not provide any details about Rajagopal’s alleged comments toward Mayor Sue Zwahlen.

He has been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.