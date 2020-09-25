Man arrested in Colusa County post office burglaries

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Colusa County and Butte County officials arrested a man Thursday suspected of stealing a large amount mail from a local post office.

Joshua Pelfrey, 41, was arrested at a Gridley home Thursday morning on two felony warrants and faces burglary and identity theft charges, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the Princeton Post Office was burglarized at least three separate times in September alone. During the burglaries, post office boxes were damaged and mail was taken.

Detectives suspected Pelfrey was involved and when he was arrested deputies found stolen mail addressed to people from Oroville, Gridley, Like Oak, Colusa and Yuba City, according to the sheriff’s office.

They also found methamphetamine and firearms in the Gridley home.

Pelfrey has been booked into the Colusa County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says it will be contacting victims of the burglaries.