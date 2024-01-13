(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after he allegedly planted several bombs in El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

On Friday, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reportedly executed a joint search warrant after an investigation that uncovered “a series of improvised explosive devices that had been placed alongside roads and highways in multiple locations in El Dorado County and Sacramento County.”

Benjamin Cunha, 41, of Orangevale, was arrested under suspicion of “unlawful explosion of a destructive device,” “maliciously or recklessly possessing an explosive device,” and “possession of a destructive device or explosives.”

Cunha was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and is being held on $2.1M bail.