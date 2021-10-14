Man arrested in connection to possible hate crime shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stockton Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting described as a possible hate crime.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Hayes was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Oct. 8 shooting of 45-year-old Bobby Gayle.

Surveillance video from a business near the Hammer Ranch Shopping Center captured a shooter firing at Gayle, who is a Black man.

Gayle remains hospitalized after being shot seven times.

FOX40 spoke to his brother Marlon Gayle on Tuesday.

“He was driving in the wrong direction. He almost hit my brother and his friend. And so my brother said, ‘Hey, slow down.’ And that’s when a guy got out the car, and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother,” Marlon Gayle said as he described what his brother recalled happened that night. “And you know, we were just like, wow. He didn’t just … he was trying to kill my brother.”

Bobby Gayle was found on the ground and was rushed to the hospital.

“My brother, he’s a hardworking man and he’s loved by everybody,” Marlon Gayle told FOX40. “I’m glad that this is something that didn’t take his life.”

Hayes has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapon-related charges.

“I would like to thank the anonymous tipster and the hard work of our detectives for bringing a quick resolution to this case for the victim and his family. Gun violence is not tolerated in our community,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Gayle family.