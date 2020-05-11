Man arrested in connection to South Sacramento double homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old Shawn Shaver in connection to a double homicide that happened Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shooting on Meadowview Road near Amherst Street around 9:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two men shot and in critical condition. One victim died at the scene; the other died at the hospital.
Shaver has been booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail on homicide charges.
The shooting motive is still under investigation.
Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.