SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a Sacramento County resident has been arrested for the April 17 murder of Robert Earl Daniel.

The sheriff’s office said Joel Tyrone Zeigler, 31, was arrested by homicide detectives and will also be charged with the shooting injury of three other people during the same incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call just after midnight Easter morning about a shooting near Franklin Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies found Daniel, another man, and a woman each having been shot at least once.

A fourth victim with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before the deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Zeigler is being held in Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.