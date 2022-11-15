FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just taken place behind Station 37.

Responding Fairfield police officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

According to police, officers “retraced the victim’s steps” to a convenience store and found a video of the suspect.

Officers located the suspect on West Texas Street and took him into custody, police said.

The suspect was booked in Solano County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder and felony assault.