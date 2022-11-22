SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of Olmstead Drive. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said that they were able to identify the shooter as Louis Vongphasouk, 40, and “obtained a homicide warrant for his arrest.”

Police located Vongphasouk in Humboldt County and with help from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested him.