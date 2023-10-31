(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Stockton that occurred over the summer, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said they arrested an 18-year-old suspect “without incident” for an early morning July 2 homicide that killed another 18-year-old.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 2, officers responding to a report of a person shot found the victim near State Route 4 and S Wilson Way.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police believe the shooting occurred near Main Street and Rendon Street.

Police said the suspect was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.