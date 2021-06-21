Man arrested in King’s Beach after shooting over someone’s head following argument

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Monday who they say fired a gun over someone’s head.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said someone reported hearing at least five gunshots early Sunday morning and seeing a vehicle speed away near Bear Street and Rainbow Way.

Investigators spoke with a man who said the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Samuel Navarro, fired rounds above his head after an argument.

Monday, just after 12:30 a.m., deputies found Navarro driving near the King’s Beach area, where he subsequently pulled off the road and ran away on foot. He was located and arrested after a “brief but intense manhunt,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found a handgun matching the one from the shooting, as well as 17 grams of methamphetamine during a search of Navarro’s vehicle following his arrest.

Navarro was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

