Man arrested in North Highlands after allegedly killing his grandfather with baseball bat

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies arrested a man Thursday night after he was suspected of killing his grandfather with a baseball bat.

Around 5 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center reports it got a call from a man in North Highlands who claimed he had struck his grandfather with a baseball bat. The man said his grandfather was already dead.

Deputies arrived at the caller’s location on Bolivar Avenue, near San Martin Street, where they found him in the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the North Highlands home, the sheriff’s office says deputies found an elderly man with trauma to his body. They attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested the man’s alleged grandson but his identity has not been released.