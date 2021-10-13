Man arrested in Placer County after officials find guns, drugs during search

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A 49-year-old man was arrested last week after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at home in a town south of Wheatland.

Detectives found guns and drugs when searching a residence on F Street in Sheridan at 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

They located a non-serialized, short-barreled AR-15 rifle and a non-serialized 9 mm handgun, the sheriff’s office said. 

Over nine pounds of methamphetamine, nearly half a pound of heroin, two pounds of marijuana, a stolen motorcycle and a large quantity of cash were also found. 

Detectives arrested Daniel Mennick on several charges, including felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

