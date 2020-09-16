Man arrested in shooting near Thunder Valley Casino

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after a shooting in Lincoln left one man injured Sunday evening.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a shooting on Athens Avenue near Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln around 6:38 p.m.

When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. Deputies said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspected shooter was identified as 49-year-old Martin Sanchez-Soto, who deputies say had left the scene before their arrival.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Sanchez-Soto and deputies said they recovered the pistol used in the shooting and was able to find another firearm in the trailer Sanchez-Soto was living in, but were not able to locate the suspect himself.

After multiple hours of searching, detectives said they found information that led the search to a creek near where the shooting happened.

On Tuesday, deputies said a California Highway Patrol Air Unit helped search the area and found Sanchez-Soto.

Deputies said he was arrested and booked into the Auburn Jail facing a charge of attempted murder.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.