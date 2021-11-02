Man arrested in Woodland after police say he committed 2 robberies within 20 minutes

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova man was arrested Tuesday in connection to two Woodland gas station robberies committed within 20 minutes of each other, police said.

Police received a call regarding a robbery at a gas station near County Road 102 and East Main Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Woodland Police Department said. Twenty minutes later, police received another call about a second gas station robbery on North East Street near Harter Avenue.

At 3:40 a.m., Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputies located 23-year-old Isaiah Jamonz Evans, who matched the suspect description for both robberies.

Deputies said it appeared Evans was about to attempt a third robbery at the West Street gas station where he was stopped.

Evans was detained and arrested on two counts of robbery.