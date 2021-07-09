Man arrested in Woodland in connection to Thunder Valley Casino shooting

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is arrested in Woodland Friday after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a shooting that injured a young woman at Thunder Valley Casino Thursday night.

It was supposed to be the start of a bright, new future for 24-year-old Lajoyia Murphy. She was starting her new beauty business and was meeting a new client at Thunder Valley Casino. Her mother Krystal Gill says she and her aunt came along for support.

“My daughter still hadn’t said she was done so we decided after eating and playing for a little bit, we were going to leave,” Gill said.

As she made it back home to South Sacramento, Gill received an unexpected phone call from Murphy.

“Before I could even sit down my daughter was, ‘Mom, I’m shot.’ I instantly told her to hang up and dial 911.”

According to detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy was coming out of a parking garage at Thunder Valley around 8 p.m. when she noticed a small, dark car was swerving in and out of lanes behind her, before pulling up beside her near Athens Avenue.

“The car just pulled alongside her and just shot,” Gill said. “Shot one time and it went through the passenger door of her and hit her in the hip of her leg.”

The bullet had just missed Murphy’s major artery and became lodged in her pelvis.

She managed to take several photos of the suspects and the vehicle and drove to the front of the casino begging strangers for help

“One of them actually called me while I was on my way to let me know she was sitting with my daughter while she was bleeding,” Gill recalled.

Placer County authorities say the man believed to have shot Murphy was arrested this afternoon in Woodland.

Gill says sadly this isn’t the first time their family has encountered senseless gun violence.

“My daughter had just lost a cousin, Amir, from a shooting highway 50 where he was in the head,” Gill told FOX40. “It just shows the times of this world is just wicked, it’s really wicked.”