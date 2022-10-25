SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more money. A relative then called law enforcement to explain the situation.

With the information given to them, officers went to a gas station near Dunnigan, which is about a 40-minute drive northwest of Sacramento, and met Gonzalez. The DOJ said officers found Gonzalez along with four people who were not citizens of the U.S.

Gonzalez was arrested, and he spent time in Sacramento in federal custody.

His sentencing will be next year on Jan. 23, and he could face up to five years in prison per person smuggled into the states. The DOJ said how many years he actually gets will be up to the court.