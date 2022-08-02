YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 64-year-old man was arrested in Yuba City for providing methamphetamine to a minor in return for sex, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was initially called to the Quick Stop Gas Station on Bogue Road by California Highway Patrol officers just before 8:00 p.m. on July 31.

According to the sheriff’s office, the minor “was known to law enforcement,” and responding officers had prior knowledge that the man, David Hill, of Marysville, was not one of the female minor’s relatives.

Law enforcement contacted the minor’s parents, but before they arrived, the minor told officers that for the last two days she had been getting meth from Hill in exchange for sexual favors.

Officers were able to determine that there was enough evidence to arrest Hill on charges of having sex with a minor 14 years of age or younger, providing a minor with narcotics and unlawful sex with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hill is in the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000. His next court date is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it will announce more details about the case after further investigation.