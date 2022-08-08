SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a man is facing arson charges in connection to a structure fire.

Police said officers and firefighters with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to a home “fully engulfed in flames” on Figueroa Lane on Saturday.

Marlon Alvarado, 22, would not leave the immediate area and interrupted fire services, according to police.

Police said they arrested Alvardo for “obstructing and delaying an officer.”

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the residence and prevent it from spreading. No one was inside the home during the fire.

According to police, investigators learned that Alvarado lived at the residence and established probable cause that he had intentionally ignited the fire. Police said they also suspect Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle.