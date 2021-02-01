Man attacks, robs woman who tried to stop him from harassing customers at Stockton gas station

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was hospitalized Monday after a man attacked then robbed her while she was at work in Stockton.

Around 7:20 a.m., a 41-year-old woman working at a 76 gas station on West March Lane near Interstate 5 confronted a man “who was harassing customers,” police said.

Police say the man, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Davis, went after the woman. When he couldn’t get into the 76 because it was locked, he kicked in the glass doors.

He then severely beat the woman and took her property, according to police.

Bystanders stopped Davis, holding him down until officers could get to the scene, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

The unidentified woman was taken to local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.