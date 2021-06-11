Man breaks into Meadow Vista home using ceramic rabbit, takes a shower

MEADOW VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested last week after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says he used a ceramic rabbit to break into a home, then took a shower.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 3, the sheriff’s office says a Meadow Vista homeowner was watching TV when they heard water running. When they investigated the sound, the homeowner found broken glass by the front door.

According to the sheriff’s office, they alerted their spouse, who grabbed a shotgun and found 25-year old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, from Elk Grove, in the bathroom.

When deputies got to the house, the homeowner still had Tiago-Freitas at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office says Tiago-Freitas told deputies he used a ceramic rabbit he found on the front lawn to break into a window in the front door. Once he got inside, he took a shower.

Tiago-Freitas was arrested and faces charges for suspected residential burglary.