Man charged at West Sacramento officers with knife before being shot

Video shows an officer being charged at by 24-year-old Adam Lundt (Courtesy West Sacramento Police Department)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department released video Thursday of a deadly shooting that happened Feb. 25 near Walmart and Ikea.

Police say the incident began around 3:30 p.m. when they received a report that a man had stabbed himself in the neck in the Walmart parking lot.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Adam Lundt.

Surveillance video shows Lundt purchasing the knife minutes before the incident. (Courtesy West Sacramento Police Department)

Officers went to the area and found Lundt in his car at the intersection of Riverpoint Court and Reed Avenue. As one officer gets out of his vehicle, another can be heard off-camera noting that Lundt appears to be reaching around for something.

Lundt gets out of his car and immediately charges at the nearby officer with a gun and knife. Police later learned it was a pellet gun and that the knife had been bought at Walmart minutes before the incident.

Video shows Lundt stumble and fall after being shot, but he immediately stands back up at which point a second officer shoots him with a Taser.

An officer shoots Lundt with a Taser as he stands up. (Courtesy: West Sacramento Police Department)

Lundt then charges at the second officer. Shortly after, he falls back down when both officers shoot at him.

A nearby ambulance tried to get close to the scene immediately after Lundt was shot but was told to move away. It was then allowed entrance after officers were sure Lundt was “no longer a threat to the public.”

Lundt died at the scene.

The Woodland Police Department will be conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.