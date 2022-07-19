SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, officials at the Crossroads Church in Carmichael spoke after a volunteer was charged with 15 counts of lewd acts against a minor.

A judge decided on Tuesday that Samuel Paul Cantrell will remain in jail with no bond after attorneys representing the victim detailed the alleged abuse that took place over three years.

Dozens of family members were in court as the prosecuting attorney fought to keep Cantrell in jail on no bond, saying he is an absolute threat to the community and that there may be more victims.

Grim details came out of the courtroom, uncovering what Cantrell allegedly did to groom and sexually assault an underage girl over the period of three years.

“There seemed to be no indication anywhere that this was going on,” Jeff Livingston the Crossroads Church Associate Pastor said. “And we trusted Sam in the family, and we trusted Sam, in the family. And we were surprised just like you hear people say all the time, I can’t believe this. And we’re in we feel the same way. We cannot believe this.”

In the courtroom, the attorney representing the victim went into detail and said the sexual assault happened one to three times a month when the victim would have sleepovers at the suspect’s house with his daughters.

Cantrell is charged with 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 allegedly taking place between 2017 and 2020.

The victim recalled at least 25 interactions and three specifically traumatic experiences that included touching genitalia, lasting up to 30 minutes at a time, sometimes while asleep next to his children.

Church officials said that Cantrell was a volunteer in the youth ministry in 2021 and worked with 6th through 12th graders. So far, there is no evidence to show any sexual assault happened at the church.

“The accuser has very clear descriptions of these events happening not at the church building, not any church-related function, but at their home on a sleepover with cousins and then maybe some family vacations,” Livingston said.

The prosecuting attorney said Cantrell’s devices were wiped clean of photos and videos, but, detectives were able to uncover 100,000 photos. Some photos were from a hidden camera in the bathroom showing the victim partially undressed, including more possible victims.

The attorney also mentioned grooming in private messages over social media and Cantrell buying the victim bikinis, hiding them, then asking for fashion show photoshoots with the victim’s friends.

An expert said it is key for victims to come forward, but it can be hard.

Family and the community have come together in this difficult time. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office urges any other victims to come forward.

As charged, Cantrell could face 36 years and 8 months in prison.