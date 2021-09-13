Man convicted in 2019 murder of girlfriend

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was convicted Monday of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in South Sacramento.

Damion Horton was convicted of first-degree murder after he shot 19-year-old Dajha Richards in front of their infant son and Richards’ 12-year-old brother inside a South Sacramento home on Jan. 8, 2019.

The boy called 911 to report that his sister had been shot in the chest. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, Richards told them Horton had shot her.

Horton, who was 20 years old at the time, had fled the scene, leaving the victim alone with their infant son and her younger brother.

Richards was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Over a day later, Horton turned himself in. The murder weapon was never recovered.

Investigators discovered a history of domestic violence between Horton and Richards. An allegation that Horton had a 2016 strike for attempted robbery will be determined at his sentencing.

Horton faces a maximum sentence of 75 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.