SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — A jury on Wednesday convicted a man of raping and stabbing to death a woman in her Sacramento-area apartment, 40 years after her death.

Phillip Lee Wilson, 73, was found guilty of murder with the special circumstance of rape. The Sacramento County jury returned the verdict one day after initially deadlocking on the charges.

Wilson was accused of killing Robin Brooks, 20, at her apartment in Rosemont in 1980.

For decades, investigators thought Brooks finished her shift at Donut Time off Keifer Boulevard and walked straight home to her apartment on Tallyho Drive.

Detectives later said an informant told them he saw Brooks at a house party somewhere off Roseport Way. The unnamed informant also told investigators Brooks went to the party after work and then went home.

According to detectives, the informant added that the party was made up of mostly teens, many of whom were allegedly from Hiram Johnson High School and the nearby Lincoln Village.

Brooks’ front door at the Garden Club Apartments was later found chained shut from the inside.

Investigators said genetic genealogy using DNA from blood and semen at the crime scene was used to identify Wilson as a suspect.

He was arrested in 2020 at his North Sacramento home.

His attorney argued that Wilson had consensual sex with Brooks but she was killed by her sister’s boyfriend, who has since died.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.