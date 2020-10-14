Man convicted of 2015 hotel room murder in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced a man has been convicted of a murder that happened at a Sacramento hotel in 2015.

According to the DA’s Office, Fredrick Tatum killed April Fowler in his hotel room on April 8, 2015.

The weekend before killing her, Tatum had invited Fowler to stay with him at the Quality Inn on Northgate Boulevard.

Sometime during their stay, they got into a struggle and Tatum broke several of Fowler’s ribs, her jaw and her neck by strangling her.

When police arrived, they found Fowler on the bed and arrested Tatum, who was still in the room.

Tatum, who has three prior strike convictions, will be sentenced Dec. 3 and could face a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in prison.