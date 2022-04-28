SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of robbery nearly four years after a homeowner was beaten and robbed while sleeping, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the DA’s office, Lorinzo Haley and two other people broke into a home on May 8, 2018. They then went upstairs and beat the homeowner who was asleep.

A neighbor had seen them break into the home and called 911. Meanwhile, Haley and the other robbers ransacked the home and demanded money from the homeowner.

After police arrived, the group tried to escape. A gun was fired during the escape, the DA’s office said. Haley was found by officers trying to hide near the home. The DA said officers found Haley with stolen jewelry and other items.

The other two people were able to escape.

According to the DA, the jury “found true allegations the robbery was committed in concert and that Haley was a principal armed with a firearm.” Haley was also convicted of assault.

Haley will be sentenced on May 27, and he could face a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison.