SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of the first-degree murder of a 17-year-old.

Sacramento police officers found the victim, Jaylen Betschart, in his car that had crashed into a utility pole on Jackson Road and Florin-Perkins road on Oct. 3, 2020. Betschart had been shot in the back.

Investigators found surveillance video from multiple locations that showed the suspect’s car chasing the victim down.

The car was then tied to Curtis Slaton and was found at his home later that same day.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, police obtained a search warrant and recovered a Glock handgun from another vehicle parked at Slaton’s home.

The gun matched the bullet that had hit Betschart and more evidence confirmed Slaton was the driver who shot at Betschart.

The DA’s office said there is an allegation that Slaton had a prior strike conviction for carjacking. The allegation will be addressed at his sentencing hearing.

Slaton is facing a maximum life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for June 10.