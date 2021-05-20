Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 girls for several years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who sexually assaulted two girls for several years was convicted of 32 counts of child sexual assault Thursday by a jury, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Edward Marin assaulted one girl starting when she was 8 years old until she was 14. He reportedly assaulted the second girl for about the same amount of time, starting when she was 11 years old.

The DA’s office says both victims were assaulted multiple times a week.

Marin’s assaults were reported to school authorities after one of the girls told a friend while she was a junior in high school. The friend told a school social worker the next school year with a note.

Police were then contacted by the social worker.

Marin will be sentenced July 2 and could face up to 59 years and four months in prison.