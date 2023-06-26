(KTXL) — A man was injured by a pressure washer in an altercation in Folsom Monday morning, the Folsom Police Department said.

Police said the argument was between the man and someone believed to be working for a hotel who was using the machine at the time.

According to police, the injured man walked to a nearby gas station and called for help. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working to determine if a crime was committed or if the man used the pressure washed on the man in self-defense.