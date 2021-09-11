CHP: Man dead after being struck by vehicle on Highway 65 north of Wheatland

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 65, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 2016 Ford Fusion driving southbound on Highway 65 north of Wheatland struck a man walking in an unlit portion of the road, CHP said.

First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP investigators. Drugs or alcohol were determined to not have been a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (530) 674-5141.