TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Tahoe City Downtown Association shared on social media that one of their contract employees was killed after a vehicle collided into the golf cart the victim was driving.

According to CHP Truckee the victim was a 50-year-old man from Kings Beach.

A news release from CHP said, a man driving a black Honda collided with the rear of the white bed golf cart after he did not notice the golf cart was in front of him and was unable to slow down.

The driver of the golf cart was ejected from the vehicle due to the collision and sustained fatal injuries.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and North Tahoe Fire Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation. The collision is still under investigation.