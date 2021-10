SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died and two others were hurt Wednesday in a crash in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police said three vehicles crashed in the area of Power Inn and Fruitridge roads.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



Officers on scene of major injury collision that occurred near Power Inn Rd and Fruitridge Rd involving three vehicles. Road closures in effect and traffic is impacted. Please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when roadways reopen. pic.twitter.com/8C0nrymCys — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 20, 2021

One person was severely injured in the crash and died at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

Two other people had to be hospitalized.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.