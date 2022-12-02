SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office.

The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the male driver of the pickup truck near the Soulsbyville Road exit and declared him dead at the scene.

There are no indications that drugs or alcohol were a factor and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.