Man dies after being struck by car in Auburn; suspected drunken driver arrested

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a man was struck and killed in Auburn Sunday evening.

Auburn police officials said they responded at 6:39 p.m. to reports of a man hit by a car in the area of Auburn Folsom Road and Sunrise Ridge Circle.

When they arrived, they found a 78-year-old man who died from his injuries.

Police officials arrested 25-year-old Mikayla Graham of Granite Bay. During their investigation, police say they believe Graham was driving while intoxicated during the time of the crash.

“Last night’s incident was beyond tragic and senseless. On behalf of the men and women of the Auburn Police Department, I would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Given modern day technology and the various resources available to secure a sober ride, this tragic event was completely avoidable,” said Auburn Police Lieutenant Bryan Morrison said in the news release.

Graham is being held at the Auburn Jail in Placer County.

The crash investigation is ongoing and no additional information about the victim was released.

Anyone with any further information about the crash is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department.