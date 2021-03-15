Man dies after being struck by SUV in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Monday morning after being struck by an SUV in Turlock.

Turlock police said a 27-year-old man was hit around 6:53 a.m. on West Monte Vista Avenue near California State University Stanislaus.

When officers arrived, the man was found in the roadway with major injuries, and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the hospital.

Officials said the driver of the SUV stayed after the crash and cooperated with investigators.

No additional details about the victim were released, but investigators said no drugs, alcohol or speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Turlock police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Officer Martin Marquez at 209-668-5550 ext. 6761.

Witnesses can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.