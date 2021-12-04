Man dies after being struck twice by 2 different vehicles near Yuba County casino

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Friday night after being struck twice on Forty Mile Road south of Rosser Road.

The California Highway Patrol said an unidentified man was walking north in the left lane of the road around 8:17 p.m.

CHP officials said there was heavy fog in the area and no street lights in the area of the crash.

The man was first struck by a Toyota pick-up truck and suffered major injuries in the roadway. A driver of a Toyota SUV saw the man in the road and slowed to stop to act as a shield for the injured man.

CHP said a Chevrolet pick-up did not see that the Toyota SUV was stopped and rear-ended the vehicle causing the Toyota SUV to hit the man a second time.

The man died from his injuries.

CHP said that during the time of the crash there were patches of fog that limited visibility to 50-100 feet and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor with any of the drivers involved.

Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the man who died and is considered a John Doe.

If anyone knows the identity of John Doe, please contact the Yuba County Sheriff Office non-emergency line at 530-749-7777.