Man dies after ‘brazen’ shooting in downtown Stockton; images of shooter’s vehicle released

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police released photographs of the shooter’s SUV after a man was shot Thursday in front of his son and later died at the hospital.

Still images from what appears to be surveillance footage show a white SUV with black details on its hood. Police have connected the vehicle to what they said was a “very brazen” shooting in downtown Stockton that took the life of a 47-year-old man.

An image provided by the Stockton Police Department shows the vehicle connected to Thursday’s shooting in downtown Stockton.

Around 2:30 p.m., the unidentified man was in a vehicle with his 6-year-old son on North American Street and East Weber Avenue when he was shot, police reported.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital but has since died from his wounds.

Police said the victim’s son was uninjured.

“The action from the suspect was very brazen because the shooting occurred in downtown Stockton in the middle of a day,” said Officer Joe Silva. “A lot of vehicle traffic downtown, and right now we are trying to figure out who that person is. Track that person down and hold them for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377. Stockton Crime Stoppers can also be called at 209-946-0600, which will offer a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

