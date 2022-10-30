SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle that collided with a fence Sunday.

According to police, the crash happened around Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive around 12 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once officials arrived to the scene, they found a man in the driver seat suffering from a gunshot injury.

Sacramento police provided care until they were relieved by other responders.

The victim died to his wounds on the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are taking over the investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.