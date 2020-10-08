Man dies after he stopped breathing while being arrested, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died while being arrested in Stockton Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say officers went to a store on Trinity Parkway near Scott Creek Drive around 7 a.m for reports of a man threatening an employee with a bottle.

According to police, they found the man inside the store and had him go sit outside.

After sitting down, police say he jumped up and tried to run away.

The officers then tackled him and arrested him.

But police say the man continued to resist after he was arrested and that “at one point, he stopped breathing and an officer started life-saving measures,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The man later died at the hospital, according to police.

An investigation involving several agencies has been launched and Stockton police say they will release more information when it becomes available.