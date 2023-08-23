(FOX40.COM) — A person died on Tuesday after a Jeep landed on top of him, according to California Highway Patrol.

Jamestown resident Ronald Dean Waltrip, 74, was pronounced dead on Tuesday shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said.

Authorities said that Waltrip was driving westbound on Camp Nine Road, which is about a mile east of Ponderosa Way.

As he was driving, for unknown reasons, he stopped, drove in reverse, and drifted off the road.

While drifting off the road, his 1998 Jeep Wrangler traveled up a “steep embankment” and became unstable, CHP said.

CHP added that Waltrip may have fallen or attempted to jump from the Jeep as it rolled onto the driver’s side and landed on top of him. He would succumb to his injuries at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident and it is still under investigation.