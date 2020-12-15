Man dies after shootout outside Folsom Boulevard liquor store

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Monday after he was in a shootout outside a Rosemont liquor store.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says an argument broke out between two men inside M&M Liquor and Food on Folsom Boulevard.

Both men left the store and exchanged gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the men was shot multiple times and investigators say he crawled into his vehicle, where he stayed until emergency responders got there. They took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other shooter is still at-large. The sheriff’s office did not provide any details about his identity.

Investigators say the men did not know one another.

A homicide detective who was responding to the scene in an unmarked vehicle got into a crash on the way there, according to the sheriff’s office. Everyone involved in the crash is OK. The detective’s lights and sirens were not on at the time.

