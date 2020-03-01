Man dies at hotel after being shot, deputies say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died at a hotel after being shot Friday night. Deputies have yet to identify a suspect.

Just before midnight, deputies received a call from a hotel on Date Avenue near Chippendale Drive that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the man died at the scene.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect and say there is no information currently available. If you know anything about the shooting call the sheriff’s office.