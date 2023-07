(KTXL) — One person died following a house fire in North Highlands Saturday.

Sacramento Metro Fire said it responded to a structure fire on Morazan Street around 6 p.m. where the person was found in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead later that day.

According to the fire department, the fire was put out with a water extinguisher.

The man was later identified as Stephen Brace, 51, of North Highland.