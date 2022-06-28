AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn CHP has confirmed that a crash along Auburn Folsom Road on Monday resulted in a fatality.

According to CHP, at 10:50 p.m. a 40-year-old man was driving a Ford F-450 along Auburn Folsom Road when he hit a tree.

The roadway was shut down for several hours and the man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CHP.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, according to CHP, but a full toxicology report is being conducted by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.